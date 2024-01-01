1 thousand Honduran lempiras to Armenian drams

Convert HNL to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
15,627.30 amd

L1.000 HNL = ֏15.63 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AMD
1 HNL to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.683815.7070
Low15.593915.5939
Average15.640115.6504
Change-0.36%-0.21%
View full history

1 HNL to AMD stats

The performance of HNL to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.6838 and a 30 day low of 15.5939. This means the 30 day average was 15.6401. The change for HNL to AMD was -0.36.

The performance of HNL to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.7070 and a 90 day low of 15.5939. This means the 90 day average was 15.6504. The change for HNL to AMD was -0.21.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10692.8911.4951.640.94321.862
1 GBP1.18711.313110.271.7741.9461.11925.952
1 USD0.9040.761183.9541.3511.4820.85219.759
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Armenian Dram
1 HNL15.62730 AMD
5 HNL78.13650 AMD
10 HNL156.27300 AMD
20 HNL312.54600 AMD
50 HNL781.36500 AMD
100 HNL1,562.73000 AMD
250 HNL3,906.82500 AMD
500 HNL7,813.65000 AMD
1000 HNL15,627.30000 AMD
2000 HNL31,254.60000 AMD
5000 HNL78,136.50000 AMD
10000 HNL156,273.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Honduran Lempira
1 AMD0.06399 HNL
5 AMD0.31995 HNL
10 AMD0.63991 HNL
20 AMD1.27981 HNL
50 AMD3.19954 HNL
100 AMD6.39907 HNL
250 AMD15.99768 HNL
500 AMD31.99535 HNL
1000 AMD63.99070 HNL
2000 AMD127.98140 HNL
5000 AMD319.95350 HNL
10000 AMD639.90700 HNL