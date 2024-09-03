1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Samoan talas

Convert HKD to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
346.45 wst

$1.000 HKD = WS$0.3464 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:04
HKD to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

WST
1 HKD to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35410.3546
Low0.34520.3452
Average0.35020.3493
Change-2.15%-0.16%
1 HKD to WST stats

The performance of HKD to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3541 and a 30 day low of 0.3452. This means the 30 day average was 0.3502. The change for HKD to WST was -2.15.

The performance of HKD to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3546 and a 90 day low of 0.3452. This means the 90 day average was 0.3493. The change for HKD to WST was -0.16.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1180.7621.3081.4830.9041.35183.952
1 CNY0.1410.1070.1840.2080.1270.1911.794
1 GBP1.3129.34211.7171.9461.1871.774110.175
1 SGD0.7645.4410.58211.1330.6911.03364.171

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Samoan Tala
100 HKD34.64460 WST
200 HKD69.28920 WST
300 HKD103.93380 WST
500 HKD173.22300 WST
1000 HKD346.44600 WST
2000 HKD692.89200 WST
2500 HKD866.11500 WST
3000 HKD1,039.33800 WST
4000 HKD1,385.78400 WST
5000 HKD1,732.23000 WST
10000 HKD3,464.46000 WST
20000 HKD6,928.92000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Hong Kong Dollar
1 WST2.88645 HKD
5 WST14.43225 HKD
10 WST28.86450 HKD
20 WST57.72900 HKD
50 WST144.32250 HKD
100 WST288.64500 HKD
250 WST721.61250 HKD
500 WST1,443.22500 HKD
1000 WST2,886.45000 HKD
2000 WST5,772.90000 HKD
5000 WST14,432.25000 HKD
10000 WST28,864.50000 HKD