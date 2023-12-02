1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Kenyan shillings

Convert HKD to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 hkd
19611 kes

1.00000 HKD = 19.61060 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
100 HKD1961.06000 KES
200 HKD3922.12000 KES
300 HKD5883.18000 KES
500 HKD9805.30000 KES
1000 HKD19610.60000 KES
2000 HKD39221.20000 KES
2500 HKD49026.50000 KES
3000 HKD58831.80000 KES
4000 HKD78442.40000 KES
5000 HKD98053.00000 KES
10000 HKD196106.00000 KES
20000 HKD392212.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KES0.05099 HKD
5 KES0.25496 HKD
10 KES0.50993 HKD
20 KES1.01986 HKD
50 KES2.54964 HKD
100 KES5.09928 HKD
250 KES12.74820 HKD
500 KES25.49640 HKD
1000 KES50.99280 HKD
2000 KES101.98560 HKD
5000 KES254.96400 HKD
10000 KES509.92800 HKD