1 thousand Guyanaese dollars to Danish kroner

Convert GYD to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 gyd
32.72 dkk

1.00000 GYD = 0.03272 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Danish Krone
1 GYD0.03272 DKK
5 GYD0.16358 DKK
10 GYD0.32716 DKK
20 GYD0.65432 DKK
50 GYD1.63581 DKK
100 GYD3.27162 DKK
250 GYD8.17905 DKK
500 GYD16.35810 DKK
1000 GYD32.71620 DKK
2000 GYD65.43240 DKK
5000 GYD163.58100 DKK
10000 GYD327.16200 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Guyanaese Dollar
1 DKK30.56590 GYD
5 DKK152.82950 GYD
10 DKK305.65900 GYD
20 DKK611.31800 GYD
50 DKK1528.29500 GYD
100 DKK3056.59000 GYD
250 DKK7641.47500 GYD
500 DKK15282.95000 GYD
1000 DKK30565.90000 GYD
2000 DKK61131.80000 GYD
5000 DKK152829.50000 GYD
10000 DKK305659.00000 GYD