10 Guatemalan quetzals to Russian rubles

Convert GTQ to RUB at the real exchange rate

10 gtq
116.46 rub

1.00000 GTQ = 11.64620 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855951.0880590.59651.468381.629790.945718.7091
1 GBP1.1682911.27115105.8421.715481.904061.1048521.8576
1 USD0.919050.786689183.2651.349551.49790.8691517.1951
1 INR0.0110380.009448020.012009810.01620790.01798960.01043840.206511

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Russian Ruble
1 GTQ11.64620 RUB
5 GTQ58.23100 RUB
10 GTQ116.46200 RUB
20 GTQ232.92400 RUB
50 GTQ582.31000 RUB
100 GTQ1164.62000 RUB
250 GTQ2911.55000 RUB
500 GTQ5823.10000 RUB
1000 GTQ11646.20000 RUB
2000 GTQ23292.40000 RUB
5000 GTQ58231.00000 RUB
10000 GTQ116462.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 RUB0.08586 GTQ
5 RUB0.42932 GTQ
10 RUB0.85865 GTQ
20 RUB1.71729 GTQ
50 RUB4.29323 GTQ
100 RUB8.58646 GTQ
250 RUB21.46615 GTQ
500 RUB42.93230 GTQ
1000 RUB85.86460 GTQ
2000 RUB171.72920 GTQ
5000 RUB429.32300 GTQ
10000 RUB858.64600 GTQ