50 Guatemalan quetzals to Jersey pounds

Convert GTQ to JEP at the real exchange rate

50 gtq
5.02 jep

1.00000 GTQ = 0.10045 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856051.087990.5841.468121.630180.9457518.7026
1 GBP1.1681611.2709105.8211.715081.90441.1047821.8487
1 USD0.91920.786844183.2651.34951.498460.8693517.1915
1 INR0.01103950.009449880.012009810.01620730.01799630.01044080.206467

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Jersey pound
1 GTQ0.10045 JEP
5 GTQ0.50226 JEP
10 GTQ1.00452 JEP
20 GTQ2.00904 JEP
50 GTQ5.02260 JEP
100 GTQ10.04520 JEP
250 GTQ25.11300 JEP
500 GTQ50.22600 JEP
1000 GTQ100.45200 JEP
2000 GTQ200.90400 JEP
5000 GTQ502.26000 JEP
10000 GTQ1004.52000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 JEP9.95502 GTQ
5 JEP49.77510 GTQ
10 JEP99.55020 GTQ
20 JEP199.10040 GTQ
50 JEP497.75100 GTQ
100 JEP995.50200 GTQ
250 JEP2488.75500 GTQ
500 JEP4977.51000 GTQ
1000 JEP9955.02000 GTQ
2000 JEP19910.04000 GTQ
5000 JEP49775.10000 GTQ
10000 JEP99550.20000 GTQ