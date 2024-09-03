Guatemalan quetzal to Gibraltar pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Gibraltar pounds is currently 0.099 today, reflecting a 0.126% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.740% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Gibraltar pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.099 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.097 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.231% decrease in value.