10 thousand Guinean francs to South Korean wons

Convert GNF to KRW at the real exchange rate

10,000 gnf
1,507 krw

1.00000 GNF = 0.15072 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85661.089190.68391.470071.631730.945818.719
1 GBP1.1674111.27145105.8671.71621.904941.1041321.8532
1 USD0.91820.786504183.2651.34981.498240.8683517.1876
1 INR0.01102730.009445790.012009810.01621090.01799360.01042880.20642

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / South Korean Won
1 GNF0.15072 KRW
5 GNF0.75360 KRW
10 GNF1.50720 KRW
20 GNF3.01440 KRW
50 GNF7.53600 KRW
100 GNF15.07200 KRW
250 GNF37.68000 KRW
500 GNF75.36000 KRW
1000 GNF150.72000 KRW
2000 GNF301.44000 KRW
5000 GNF753.60000 KRW
10000 GNF1507.20000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Guinean Franc
1 KRW6.63483 GNF
5 KRW33.17415 GNF
10 KRW66.34830 GNF
20 KRW132.69660 GNF
50 KRW331.74150 GNF
100 KRW663.48300 GNF
250 KRW1658.70750 GNF
500 KRW3317.41500 GNF
1000 KRW6634.83000 GNF
2000 KRW13269.66000 GNF
5000 KRW33174.15000 GNF
10000 KRW66348.30000 GNF