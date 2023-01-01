10 Guinean francs to South Korean wons

Convert GNF to KRW at the real exchange rate

10 gnf
2 krw

1.00000 GNF = 0.15072 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
1 EUR10.85661.08990.67561.469881.631830.9457518.7185
1 GBP1.1674111.2713105.8551.715941.9051.1040721.852
1 USD0.918250.786596183.2651.349751.498460.868517.1887
1 INR0.01102830.00944690.012009810.01621030.01799630.01043060.206434

How to convert Guinean francs to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / South Korean Won
1 GNF0.15072 KRW
5 GNF0.75360 KRW
10 GNF1.50721 KRW
20 GNF3.01442 KRW
50 GNF7.53605 KRW
100 GNF15.07210 KRW
250 GNF37.68025 KRW
500 GNF75.36050 KRW
1000 GNF150.72100 KRW
2000 GNF301.44200 KRW
5000 GNF753.60500 KRW
10000 GNF1507.21000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Guinean Franc
1 KRW6.63478 GNF
5 KRW33.17390 GNF
10 KRW66.34780 GNF
20 KRW132.69560 GNF
50 KRW331.73900 GNF
100 KRW663.47800 GNF
250 KRW1658.69500 GNF
500 KRW3317.39000 GNF
1000 KRW6634.78000 GNF
2000 KRW13269.56000 GNF
5000 KRW33173.90000 GNF
10000 KRW66347.80000 GNF