1 thousand Guinean francs to Ghanaian cedis

Convert GNF to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 gnf
1.35 ghs

1.00000 GNF = 0.00135 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:06
How to convert Guinean francs to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GNF0.00135 GHS
5 GNF0.00676 GHS
10 GNF0.01351 GHS
20 GNF0.02702 GHS
50 GNF0.06755 GHS
100 GNF0.13510 GHS
250 GNF0.33776 GHS
500 GNF0.67551 GHS
1000 GNF1.35102 GHS
2000 GNF2.70204 GHS
5000 GNF6.75510 GHS
10000 GNF13.51020 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Guinean Franc
1 GHS740.18100 GNF
5 GHS3700.90500 GNF
10 GHS7401.81000 GNF
20 GHS14803.62000 GNF
50 GHS37009.05000 GNF
100 GHS74018.10000 GNF
250 GHS185045.25000 GNF
500 GHS370090.50000 GNF
1000 GHS740181.00000 GNF
2000 GHS1480362.00000 GNF
5000 GHS3700905.00000 GNF
10000 GHS7401810.00000 GNF