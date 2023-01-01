50 Gambian dalasis to Euros

Convert GMD to EUR at the real exchange rate

50 gmd
0.68 eur

1.00000 GMD = 0.01367 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85741.087490.55821.467231.632490.94718.7089
1 GBP1.1663211.26835105.6281.711381.904141.104521.8222
1 USD0.919650.788426183.27961.34931.501280.870817.2052
1 INR0.01104260.009467220.012007710.0162020.01802690.01045630.206596

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Euro
1 GMD0.01367 EUR
5 GMD0.06835 EUR
10 GMD0.13670 EUR
20 GMD0.27339 EUR
50 GMD0.68348 EUR
100 GMD1.36696 EUR
250 GMD3.41740 EUR
500 GMD6.83480 EUR
1000 GMD13.66960 EUR
2000 GMD27.33920 EUR
5000 GMD68.34800 EUR
10000 GMD136.69600 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Gambian Dalasi
1 EUR73.15480 GMD
5 EUR365.77400 GMD
10 EUR731.54800 GMD
20 EUR1463.09600 GMD
50 EUR3657.74000 GMD
100 EUR7315.48000 GMD
250 EUR18288.70000 GMD
500 EUR36577.40000 GMD
1000 EUR73154.80000 GMD
2000 EUR146309.60000 GMD
5000 EUR365774.00000 GMD
10000 EUR731548.00000 GMD