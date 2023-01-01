1 thousand Gambian dalasis to Argentine pesos

Convert GMD to ARS at the real exchange rate

1000 gmd
5367.15 ars

1.00000 GMD = 5.36715 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.088390.61121.468771.633590.947418.7213
1 GBP1.1657711.2686105.6231.71211.904231.1044521.8228
1 USD0.918850.788271183.25941.34961.501050.8702517.2023
1 INR0.01103620.009467650.012010710.01620960.01802860.01045230.206611

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Argentine Peso
1 GMD5.36715 ARS
5 GMD26.83575 ARS
10 GMD53.67150 ARS
20 GMD107.34300 ARS
50 GMD268.35750 ARS
100 GMD536.71500 ARS
250 GMD1341.78750 ARS
500 GMD2683.57500 ARS
1000 GMD5367.15000 ARS
2000 GMD10734.30000 ARS
5000 GMD26835.75000 ARS
10000 GMD53671.50000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Gambian Dalasi
1 ARS0.18632 GMD
5 ARS0.93160 GMD
10 ARS1.86319 GMD
20 ARS3.72638 GMD
50 ARS9.31595 GMD
100 ARS18.63190 GMD
250 ARS46.57975 GMD
500 ARS93.15950 GMD
1000 ARS186.31900 GMD
2000 ARS372.63800 GMD
5000 ARS931.59500 GMD
10000 ARS1863.19000 GMD