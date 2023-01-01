100 Gibraltar pounds to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert GIP to PEN at the real exchange rate

100 gip
472.06 pen

1.00000 GIP = 4.72061 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.857851.0859590.40831.467011.632030.9464518.6838
1 GBP1.165711.2658105.3811.709971.902311.1032821.7781
1 USD0.920850.790014183.25271.35091.502860.871517.205
1 INR0.01106090.009489350.012011610.01622650.01805170.01046810.20666

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GIP4.72061 PEN
5 GIP23.60305 PEN
10 GIP47.20610 PEN
20 GIP94.41220 PEN
50 GIP236.03050 PEN
100 GIP472.06100 PEN
250 GIP1180.15250 PEN
500 GIP2360.30500 PEN
1000 GIP4720.61000 PEN
2000 GIP9441.22000 PEN
5000 GIP23603.05000 PEN
10000 GIP47206.10000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Gibraltar Pound
1 PEN0.21184 GIP
5 PEN1.05919 GIP
10 PEN2.11837 GIP
20 PEN4.23674 GIP
50 PEN10.59185 GIP
100 PEN21.18370 GIP
250 PEN52.95925 GIP
500 PEN105.91850 GIP
1000 PEN211.83700 GIP
2000 PEN423.67400 GIP
5000 PEN1059.18500 GIP
10000 PEN2118.37000 GIP