Ghanaian cedis to Russian rubles today

Convert GHS to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
7,284.46 rub

1.000 GHS = 7.284 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:30
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Russian Ruble
1 GHS7.28446 RUB
5 GHS36.42230 RUB
10 GHS72.84460 RUB
20 GHS145.68920 RUB
50 GHS364.22300 RUB
100 GHS728.44600 RUB
250 GHS1,821.11500 RUB
500 GHS3,642.23000 RUB
1000 GHS7,284.46000 RUB
2000 GHS14,568.92000 RUB
5000 GHS36,422.30000 RUB
10000 GHS72,844.60000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Ghanaian Cedi
1 RUB0.13728 GHS
5 RUB0.68639 GHS
10 RUB1.37278 GHS
20 RUB2.74556 GHS
50 RUB6.86390 GHS
100 RUB13.72780 GHS
250 RUB34.31950 GHS
500 RUB68.63900 GHS
1000 RUB137.27800 GHS
2000 RUB274.55600 GHS
5000 RUB686.39000 GHS
10000 RUB1,372.78000 GHS