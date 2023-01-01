1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Nepalese rupees

Convert GHS to NPR at the real exchange rate

1000 ghs
11478.90 npr

1.00000 GHS = 11.47890 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:01
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.35260.9201518.70370.7918281.337951.5125283.3325
1 CAD0.73931710.68026913.8280.5854120.9891691.1182361.6091
1 EUR1.08681.47001120.32720.86061.454081.643890.5658
1 ZAR0.05346540.07231720.049195210.04233540.0715340.08086724.4554

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Nepalese Rupee
1 GHS11.47890 NPR
5 GHS57.39450 NPR
10 GHS114.78900 NPR
20 GHS229.57800 NPR
50 GHS573.94500 NPR
100 GHS1147.89000 NPR
250 GHS2869.72500 NPR
500 GHS5739.45000 NPR
1000 GHS11478.90000 NPR
2000 GHS22957.80000 NPR
5000 GHS57394.50000 NPR
10000 GHS114789.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NPR0.08712 GHS
5 NPR0.43558 GHS
10 NPR0.87116 GHS
20 NPR1.74233 GHS
50 NPR4.35582 GHS
100 NPR8.71164 GHS
250 NPR21.77910 GHS
500 NPR43.55820 GHS
1000 NPR87.11640 GHS
2000 NPR174.23280 GHS
5000 NPR435.58200 GHS
10000 NPR871.16400 GHS