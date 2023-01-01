5000 Ghanaian cedis to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert GHS to GTQ at the real exchange rate

5,000 ghs
3,373.38 gtq

1.00000 GHS = 0.67468 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.354750.9189518.69820.7912641.337951.5127483.336
1 CAD0.73814410.67831613.8020.5840670.9875991.1166261.5139
1 EUR1.08821.47424120.34740.8611.455961.6461790.6862
1 ZAR0.05348120.07245350.049146410.04231770.0715550.08090324.4569

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 GHS0.67468 GTQ
5 GHS3.37338 GTQ
10 GHS6.74677 GTQ
20 GHS13.49354 GTQ
50 GHS33.73385 GTQ
100 GHS67.46770 GTQ
250 GHS168.66925 GTQ
500 GHS337.33850 GTQ
1000 GHS674.67700 GTQ
2000 GHS1349.35400 GTQ
5000 GHS3373.38500 GTQ
10000 GHS6746.77000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GTQ1.48219 GHS
5 GTQ7.41095 GHS
10 GTQ14.82190 GHS
20 GTQ29.64380 GHS
50 GTQ74.10950 GHS
100 GTQ148.21900 GHS
250 GTQ370.54750 GHS
500 GTQ741.09500 GHS
1000 GTQ1482.19000 GHS
2000 GTQ2964.38000 GHS
5000 GTQ7410.95000 GHS
10000 GTQ14821.90000 GHS