500 Guernsey pounds to Omani rials

Convert GGP to OMR at the real exchange rate

500 ggp
243.581 omr

1.00000 GGP = 0.48716 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86081.089290.74411.473421.644450.952518.8322
1 GBP1.1617111.2653105.4151.711631.910321.1065321.8769
1 USD0.91810.790326183.31261.352751.509780.874517.2899
1 INR0.011020.009486280.01200310.0162370.01812180.01049660.20753

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pounds

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Omani Rial
1 GGP0.48716 OMR
5 GGP2.43581 OMR
10 GGP4.87162 OMR
20 GGP9.74324 OMR
50 GGP24.35810 OMR
100 GGP48.71620 OMR
250 GGP121.79050 OMR
500 GGP243.58100 OMR
1000 GGP487.16200 OMR
2000 GGP974.32400 OMR
5000 GGP2435.81000 OMR
10000 GGP4871.62000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Guernsey pound
1 OMR2.05270 GGP
5 OMR10.26350 GGP
10 OMR20.52700 GGP
20 OMR41.05400 GGP
50 OMR102.63500 GGP
100 OMR205.27000 GGP
250 OMR513.17500 GGP
500 OMR1026.35000 GGP
1000 OMR2052.70000 GGP
2000 OMR4105.40000 GGP
5000 OMR10263.50000 GGP
10000 OMR20527.00000 GGP