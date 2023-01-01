10 thousand Guernsey pounds to Macanese patacas

Convert GGP to MOP at the real exchange rate

10000 ggp
101948.00 mop

1.00000 GGP = 10.19480 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861151.0902590.81621.474671.645040.9527518.8407
1 GBP1.1612411.2661105.4641.712531.910371.1063721.8796
1 USD0.91720.789827183.29851.35261.508860.873917.2811
1 INR0.01101130.009481890.01200510.0162380.01811390.01049120.20746

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pounds

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Macanese Pataca
1 GGP10.19480 MOP
5 GGP50.97400 MOP
10 GGP101.94800 MOP
20 GGP203.89600 MOP
50 GGP509.74000 MOP
100 GGP1019.48000 MOP
250 GGP2548.70000 MOP
500 GGP5097.40000 MOP
1000 GGP10194.80000 MOP
2000 GGP20389.60000 MOP
5000 GGP50974.00000 MOP
10000 GGP101948.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Guernsey pound
1 MOP0.09809 GGP
5 MOP0.49045 GGP
10 MOP0.98089 GGP
20 MOP1.96179 GGP
50 MOP4.90447 GGP
100 MOP9.80895 GGP
250 MOP24.52238 GGP
500 MOP49.04475 GGP
1000 MOP98.08950 GGP
2000 MOP196.17900 GGP
5000 MOP490.44750 GGP
10000 MOP980.89500 GGP