1 ggp
4.73 ils

1.00000 GGP = 4.73498 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:39
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86011.0990.79751.47391.64280.952118.7905
1 GBP1.1626611.2673105.5671.713641.910021.1069621.847
1 USD0.917450.789079183.30051.35221.507160.873417.239
1 INR0.01101350.009472680.012004710.01623280.0180930.01048490.20695

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GGP4.73498 ILS
5 GGP23.67490 ILS
10 GGP47.34980 ILS
20 GGP94.69960 ILS
50 GGP236.74900 ILS
100 GGP473.49800 ILS
250 GGP1183.74500 ILS
500 GGP2367.49000 ILS
1000 GGP4734.98000 ILS
2000 GGP9469.96000 ILS
5000 GGP23674.90000 ILS
10000 GGP47349.80000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Guernsey pound
1 ILS0.21119 GGP
5 ILS1.05597 GGP
10 ILS2.11194 GGP
20 ILS4.22388 GGP
50 ILS10.55970 GGP
100 ILS21.11940 GGP
250 ILS52.79850 GGP
500 ILS105.59700 GGP
1000 ILS211.19400 GGP
2000 ILS422.38800 GGP
5000 ILS1055.97000 GGP
10000 ILS2111.94000 GGP