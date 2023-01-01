100 Guernsey pounds to British pounds sterling

Convert GGP to GBP at the real exchange rate

100 ggp
100.01 gbp

1.00000 GGP = 1.00014 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:19
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860851.089790.81611.47361.644710.951718.8135
1 GBP1.1616411.2658105.4921.711741.91051.1055421.8538
1 USD0.91770.790014183.34051.35231.509320.873417.2648
1 INR0.01101130.009479360.01199910.01622620.01811030.01047990.20716

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pounds

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Conversion rates Guernsey pound / British Pound Sterling
1 GGP1.00014 GBP
5 GGP5.00070 GBP
10 GGP10.00140 GBP
20 GGP20.00280 GBP
50 GGP50.00700 GBP
100 GGP100.01400 GBP
250 GGP250.03500 GBP
500 GGP500.07000 GBP
1000 GGP1000.14000 GBP
2000 GGP2000.28000 GBP
5000 GGP5000.70000 GBP
10000 GGP10001.40000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Guernsey pound
1 GBP0.99986 GGP
5 GBP4.99929 GGP
10 GBP9.99858 GGP
20 GBP19.99716 GGP
50 GBP49.99290 GGP
100 GBP99.98580 GGP
250 GBP249.96450 GGP
500 GBP499.92900 GGP
1000 GBP999.85800 GGP
2000 GBP1999.71600 GGP
5000 GBP4999.29000 GGP
10000 GBP9998.58000 GGP