10 Georgian laris to Romanian leus

Convert GEL to RON at the real exchange rate

10 gel
16.82 ron

1.00000 GEL = 1.68202 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87011.090390.85851.493441.661160.963918.7306
1 GBP1.1492911.25305104.4211.716371.909121.107821.5265
1 USD0.917150.798053183.33351.369751.523580.884117.1793
1 INR0.01100610.009576610.01210.0164370.01828290.01060920.206151

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Romanian Leu
1 GEL1.68202 RON
5 GEL8.41010 RON
10 GEL16.82020 RON
20 GEL33.64040 RON
50 GEL84.10100 RON
100 GEL168.20200 RON
250 GEL420.50500 RON
500 GEL841.01000 RON
1000 GEL1682.02000 RON
2000 GEL3364.04000 RON
5000 GEL8410.10000 RON
10000 GEL16820.20000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Georgian Lari
1 RON0.59452 GEL
5 RON2.97262 GEL
10 RON5.94523 GEL
20 RON11.89046 GEL
50 RON29.72615 GEL
100 RON59.45230 GEL
250 RON148.63075 GEL
500 RON297.26150 GEL
1000 RON594.52300 GEL
2000 RON1189.04600 GEL
5000 RON2972.61500 GEL
10000 RON5945.23000 GEL