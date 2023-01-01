1 Georgian lari to Isle of Man pounds

Convert GEL to IMP at the real exchange rate

1 gel
0.29 imp

1.00000 GEL = 0.29424 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86981.090990.90851.493881.660930.9638518.7394
1 GBP1.1496911.2542104.5171.71751.909561.1081321.5445
1 USD0.91670.797321183.33351.36941.522530.8835517.1779
1 INR0.01100010.009567830.01210.01643280.01827040.01060260.206134

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Isle of Man pound
1 GEL0.29424 IMP
5 GEL1.47123 IMP
10 GEL2.94245 IMP
20 GEL5.88490 IMP
50 GEL14.71225 IMP
100 GEL29.42450 IMP
250 GEL73.56125 IMP
500 GEL147.12250 IMP
1000 GEL294.24500 IMP
2000 GEL588.49000 IMP
5000 GEL1471.22500 IMP
10000 GEL2942.45000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Georgian Lari
1 IMP3.39853 GEL
5 IMP16.99265 GEL
10 IMP33.98530 GEL
20 IMP67.97060 GEL
50 IMP169.92650 GEL
100 IMP339.85300 GEL
250 IMP849.63250 GEL
500 IMP1699.26500 GEL
1000 IMP3398.53000 GEL
2000 IMP6797.06000 GEL
5000 IMP16992.65000 GEL
10000 IMP33985.30000 GEL