Georgian laris to Belarusian rubles today

Convert GEL to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
1,204.75 byn

1.000 GEL = 1.205 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:51
Wise

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Belarusian Ruble
1 GEL1.20475 BYN
5 GEL6.02375 BYN
10 GEL12.04750 BYN
20 GEL24.09500 BYN
50 GEL60.23750 BYN
100 GEL120.47500 BYN
250 GEL301.18750 BYN
500 GEL602.37500 BYN
1000 GEL1,204.75000 BYN
2000 GEL2,409.50000 BYN
5000 GEL6,023.75000 BYN
10000 GEL12,047.50000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Georgian Lari
1 BYN0.83005 GEL
5 BYN4.15025 GEL
10 BYN8.30050 GEL
20 BYN16.60100 GEL
50 BYN41.50250 GEL
100 BYN83.00500 GEL
250 BYN207.51250 GEL
500 BYN415.02500 GEL
1000 BYN830.05000 GEL
2000 BYN1,660.10000 GEL
5000 BYN4,150.25000 GEL
10000 BYN8,300.50000 GEL