1 British pound sterling to CFP francs

Convert GBP to XPF at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
137 xpf

1.00000 GBP = 137.24600 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.917783.31211.52602149.2151.37310.88421.65961
1 EUR1.0897190.78521.6629162.631.496270.96351.80848
1 INR0.01200310.01101510.01831691.791040.01648140.01061310.0199204
1 AUD0.65530.60135854.5944197.78060.8997920.5794161.08754

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / CFP Franc
1 GBP137.24600 XPF
5 GBP686.23000 XPF
10 GBP1372.46000 XPF
20 GBP2744.92000 XPF
50 GBP6862.30000 XPF
100 GBP13724.60000 XPF
250 GBP34311.50000 XPF
500 GBP68623.00000 XPF
1000 GBP137246.00000 XPF
2000 GBP274492.00000 XPF
5000 GBP686230.00000 XPF
10000 GBP1372460.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / British Pound Sterling
1 XPF0.00729 GBP
5 XPF0.03643 GBP
10 XPF0.07286 GBP
20 XPF0.14572 GBP
50 XPF0.36431 GBP
100 XPF0.72862 GBP
250 XPF1.82155 GBP
500 XPF3.64310 GBP
1000 XPF7.28620 GBP
2000 XPF14.57240 GBP
5000 XPF36.43100 GBP
10000 XPF72.86200 GBP