10 British pounds sterling to Singapore dollars

Convert GBP to SGD at the real exchange rate

10 gbp
16.80 sgd

1.00000 GBP = 1.67999 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:24
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87071.091490.92621.498061.662450.962918.7596
1 GBP1.148511.2534104.4231.720421.909221.1058921.5442
1 USD0.916250.79783183.31151.37261.523230.882317.1886
1 INR0.01099790.009576470.012003110.01647550.01828350.01059040.206317

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Singapore Dollar
1 GBP1.67999 SGD
5 GBP8.39995 SGD
10 GBP16.79990 SGD
20 GBP33.59980 SGD
50 GBP83.99950 SGD
100 GBP167.99900 SGD
250 GBP419.99750 SGD
500 GBP839.99500 SGD
1000 GBP1679.99000 SGD
2000 GBP3359.98000 SGD
5000 GBP8399.95000 SGD
10000 GBP16799.90000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 SGD0.59524 GBP
5 SGD2.97620 GBP
10 SGD5.95240 GBP
20 SGD11.90480 GBP
50 SGD29.76200 GBP
100 SGD59.52400 GBP
250 SGD148.81000 GBP
500 SGD297.62000 GBP
1000 SGD595.24000 GBP
2000 SGD1190.48000 GBP
5000 SGD2976.20000 GBP
10000 SGD5952.40000 GBP