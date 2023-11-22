5000 British pounds sterling to Saudi riyals

Convert GBP to SAR at the real exchange rate

5000 gbp
23497.50 sar

1.00000 GBP = 4.69950 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.091590.93891.498081.662860.963418.7646
1 GBP1.1479711.253104.3941.719741.90891.1059621.5411
1 USD0.916150.798085183.31551.37251.523460.882517.1916
1 INR0.01099640.009579070.012002610.01647350.01828540.01059230.206343

How to convert British pounds sterling to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Saudi Riyal
1 GBP4.69950 SAR
5 GBP23.49750 SAR
10 GBP46.99500 SAR
20 GBP93.99000 SAR
50 GBP234.97500 SAR
100 GBP469.95000 SAR
250 GBP1174.87500 SAR
500 GBP2349.75000 SAR
1000 GBP4699.50000 SAR
2000 GBP9399.00000 SAR
5000 GBP23497.50000 SAR
10000 GBP46995.00000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / British Pound Sterling
1 SAR0.21279 GBP
5 SAR1.06394 GBP
10 SAR2.12789 GBP
20 SAR4.25578 GBP
50 SAR10.63945 GBP
100 SAR21.27890 GBP
250 SAR53.19725 GBP
500 SAR106.39450 GBP
1000 SAR212.78900 GBP
2000 SAR425.57800 GBP
5000 SAR1063.94500 GBP
10000 SAR2127.89000 GBP