1 thousand British pounds sterling to Honduran lempiras

Convert GBP to HNL at the real exchange rate

1000 gbp
30952.70 hnl

1.00000 GBP = 30.95270 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:00
How to convert British pounds sterling to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Honduran Lempira
1 GBP30.95270 HNL
5 GBP154.76350 HNL
10 GBP309.52700 HNL
20 GBP619.05400 HNL
50 GBP1547.63500 HNL
100 GBP3095.27000 HNL
250 GBP7738.17500 HNL
500 GBP15476.35000 HNL
1000 GBP30952.70000 HNL
2000 GBP61905.40000 HNL
5000 GBP154763.50000 HNL
10000 GBP309527.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / British Pound Sterling
1 HNL0.03231 GBP
5 HNL0.16154 GBP
10 HNL0.32307 GBP
20 HNL0.64615 GBP
50 HNL1.61537 GBP
100 HNL3.23074 GBP
250 HNL8.07685 GBP
500 HNL16.15370 GBP
1000 HNL32.30740 GBP
2000 HNL64.61480 GBP
5000 HNL161.53700 GBP
10000 HNL323.07400 GBP