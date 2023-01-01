1 thousand British pounds sterling to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert GBP to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 gbp
104414 btn

1.00000 GBP = 104.41400 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:22
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GBP104.41400 BTN
5 GBP522.07000 BTN
10 GBP1044.14000 BTN
20 GBP2088.28000 BTN
50 GBP5220.70000 BTN
100 GBP10441.40000 BTN
250 GBP26103.50000 BTN
500 GBP52207.00000 BTN
1000 GBP104414.00000 BTN
2000 GBP208828.00000 BTN
5000 GBP522070.00000 BTN
10000 GBP1044140.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / British Pound Sterling
1 BTN0.00958 GBP
5 BTN0.04789 GBP
10 BTN0.09577 GBP
20 BTN0.19154 GBP
50 BTN0.47886 GBP
100 BTN0.95772 GBP
250 BTN2.39431 GBP
500 BTN4.78862 GBP
1000 BTN9.57723 GBP
2000 BTN19.15446 GBP
5000 BTN47.88615 GBP
10000 BTN95.77230 GBP