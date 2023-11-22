250 British pounds sterling to Brazilian reais

Convert GBP to BRL at the real exchange rate

250 gbp
1,536.32 brl

1.00000 GBP = 6.14527 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:20
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.090190.82681.493871.660730.9636518.7592
1 GBP1.1495611.2531104.4081.717251.909051.1077721.5642
1 USD0.917350.798021183.31971.37041.523460.8840517.2087
1 INR0.011010.009577820.01200210.01644750.01828450.01061030.206538

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Brazilian Real
1 GBP6.14527 BRL
5 GBP30.72635 BRL
10 GBP61.45270 BRL
20 GBP122.90540 BRL
50 GBP307.26350 BRL
100 GBP614.52700 BRL
250 GBP1536.31750 BRL
500 GBP3072.63500 BRL
1000 GBP6145.27000 BRL
2000 GBP12290.54000 BRL
5000 GBP30726.35000 BRL
10000 GBP61452.70000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / British Pound Sterling
1 BRL0.16273 GBP
5 BRL0.81364 GBP
10 BRL1.62727 GBP
20 BRL3.25454 GBP
50 BRL8.13635 GBP
100 BRL16.27270 GBP
250 BRL40.68175 GBP
500 BRL81.36350 GBP
1000 BRL162.72700 GBP
2000 BRL325.45400 GBP
5000 BRL813.63500 GBP
10000 BRL1627.27000 GBP