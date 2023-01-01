500 Falkland Islands pounds to Ugandan shillings

Convert FKP to UGX at the real exchange rate

500 fkp
2,378,790 ugx

1.00000 FKP = 4757.58000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87011.090590.87521.49361.662350.964718.745
1 GBP1.1492911.25335104.4461.716651.910591.1087221.5443
1 USD0.9170.797862183.33351.369651.524390.884617.1894
1 INR0.01100410.009574320.01210.01643580.01829260.01061520.206272

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pounds

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 FKP4757.58000 UGX
5 FKP23787.90000 UGX
10 FKP47575.80000 UGX
20 FKP95151.60000 UGX
50 FKP237879.00000 UGX
100 FKP475758.00000 UGX
250 FKP1189395.00000 UGX
500 FKP2378790.00000 UGX
1000 FKP4757580.00000 UGX
2000 FKP9515160.00000 UGX
5000 FKP23787900.00000 UGX
10000 FKP47575800.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Falkland Islands Pound
1 UGX0.00021 FKP
5 UGX0.00105 FKP
10 UGX0.00210 FKP
20 UGX0.00420 FKP
50 UGX0.01051 FKP
100 UGX0.02102 FKP
250 UGX0.05255 FKP
500 UGX0.10510 FKP
1000 UGX0.21019 FKP
2000 UGX0.42038 FKP
5000 UGX1.05096 FKP
10000 UGX2.10191 FKP