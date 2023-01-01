500 Fijian dollars to Uruguayan pesos

Convert FJD to UYU at the real exchange rate

500 fjd
8,604.55 uyu

1.00000 FJD = 17.20910 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.811.525090.916951.3410583.33350.7979891.3696
1 ZAR0.053163210.08107860.04874680.07129454.430280.04242370.0728123
1 AUD0.655712.333710.6012290.87932654.64180.5232410.898047
1 EUR1.090620.51421.6632611.4625590.88350.87031.49369

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 FJD17.20910 UYU
5 FJD86.04550 UYU
10 FJD172.09100 UYU
20 FJD344.18200 UYU
50 FJD860.45500 UYU
100 FJD1720.91000 UYU
250 FJD4302.27500 UYU
500 FJD8604.55000 UYU
1000 FJD17209.10000 UYU
2000 FJD34418.20000 UYU
5000 FJD86045.50000 UYU
10000 FJD172091.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Fijian Dollar
1 UYU0.05811 FJD
5 UYU0.29054 FJD
10 UYU0.58109 FJD
20 UYU1.16217 FJD
50 UYU2.90543 FJD
100 UYU5.81087 FJD
250 UYU14.52717 FJD
500 UYU29.05435 FJD
1000 UYU58.10870 FJD
2000 UYU116.21740 FJD
5000 UYU290.54350 FJD
10000 UYU581.08700 FJD