10 Fijian dollars to Salvadoran colóns

Convert FJD to SVC at the real exchange rate

10 fjd
38.55 svc

1.00000 FJD = 3.85461 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.8161.524620.916851.3406583.33350.7976711.36975
1 ZAR0.053146410.0810280.04872670.07125054.428860.04239320.0727971
1 AUD0.655912.341410.6013570.87933254.65840.5231920.898419
1 EUR1.090720.52261.6629111.4622590.89180.871.49399

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
1 FJD3.85461 SVC
5 FJD19.27305 SVC
10 FJD38.54610 SVC
20 FJD77.09220 SVC
50 FJD192.73050 SVC
100 FJD385.46100 SVC
250 FJD963.65250 SVC
500 FJD1927.30500 SVC
1000 FJD3854.61000 SVC
2000 FJD7709.22000 SVC
5000 FJD19273.05000 SVC
10000 FJD38546.10000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Fijian Dollar
1 SVC0.25943 FJD
5 SVC1.29715 FJD
10 SVC2.59430 FJD
20 SVC5.18860 FJD
50 SVC12.97150 FJD
100 SVC25.94300 FJD
250 SVC64.85750 FJD
500 SVC129.71500 FJD
1000 SVC259.43000 FJD
2000 SVC518.86000 FJD
5000 SVC1297.15000 FJD
10000 SVC2594.30000 FJD