10 Fijian dollars to Saint Helena pounds

Convert FJD to SHP at the real exchange rate

10 fjd
3.57 shp

1.00000 FJD = 0.35719 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:44
How to convert Fijian dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 FJD0.35719 SHP
5 FJD1.78594 SHP
10 FJD3.57189 SHP
20 FJD7.14378 SHP
50 FJD17.85945 SHP
100 FJD35.71890 SHP
250 FJD89.29725 SHP
500 FJD178.59450 SHP
1000 FJD357.18900 SHP
2000 FJD714.37800 SHP
5000 FJD1785.94500 SHP
10000 FJD3571.89000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Fijian Dollar
1 SHP2.79964 FJD
5 SHP13.99820 FJD
10 SHP27.99640 FJD
20 SHP55.99280 FJD
50 SHP139.98200 FJD
100 SHP279.96400 FJD
250 SHP699.91000 FJD
500 SHP1399.82000 FJD
1000 SHP2799.64000 FJD
2000 SHP5599.28000 FJD
5000 SHP13998.20000 FJD
10000 SHP27996.40000 FJD