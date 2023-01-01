10 thousand Fijian dollars to Romanian leus

Convert FJD to RON at the real exchange rate

10,000 fjd
20,063.50 ron

1.00000 FJD = 2.00635 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.81561.524860.916851.3406583.33350.7977981.3697
1 ZAR0.053147410.08104210.048730.0712524.428960.04240090.072796
1 AUD0.655812.339310.6012930.87919854.65010.5231960.898249
1 EUR1.0906520.52121.6630811.4621890.88770.87011.49386

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 FJD2.00635 RON
5 FJD10.03175 RON
10 FJD20.06350 RON
20 FJD40.12700 RON
50 FJD100.31750 RON
100 FJD200.63500 RON
250 FJD501.58750 RON
500 FJD1003.17500 RON
1000 FJD2006.35000 RON
2000 FJD4012.70000 RON
5000 FJD10031.75000 RON
10000 FJD20063.50000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Fijian Dollar
1 RON0.49842 FJD
5 RON2.49208 FJD
10 RON4.98416 FJD
20 RON9.96832 FJD
50 RON24.92080 FJD
100 RON49.84160 FJD
250 RON124.60400 FJD
500 RON249.20800 FJD
1000 RON498.41600 FJD
2000 RON996.83200 FJD
5000 RON2492.08000 FJD
10000 RON4984.16000 FJD