1 thousand Fijian dollars to British pounds sterling

Convert FJD to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
355.78 gbp

1.00000 FJD = 0.35578 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.81081.524510.91711.34183.33150.7977981.3696
1 ZAR0.05316110.08104420.04875360.07128884.429980.04241170.0728092
1 AUD0.6559512.338910.6015680.87962954.66130.5233160.898389
1 EUR1.090420.51131.6623211.4622390.86470.86991.49341

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 FJD0.35578 GBP
5 FJD1.77889 GBP
10 FJD3.55778 GBP
20 FJD7.11556 GBP
50 FJD17.78890 GBP
100 FJD35.57780 GBP
250 FJD88.94450 GBP
500 FJD177.88900 GBP
1000 FJD355.77800 GBP
2000 FJD711.55600 GBP
5000 FJD1778.89000 GBP
10000 FJD3557.78000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Fijian Dollar
1 GBP2.81074 FJD
5 GBP14.05370 FJD
10 GBP28.10740 FJD
20 GBP56.21480 FJD
50 GBP140.53700 FJD
100 GBP281.07400 FJD
250 GBP702.68500 FJD
500 GBP1405.37000 FJD
1000 GBP2810.74000 FJD
2000 GBP5621.48000 FJD
5000 GBP14053.70000 FJD
10000 GBP28107.40000 FJD