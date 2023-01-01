100 Fijian dollars to Azerbaijani manats

Convert FJD to AZN at the real exchange rate

100 fjd
75.83 azn

1.00000 FJD = 0.75828 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.090590.85881.493171.662350.963718.7434
1 GBP1.1495611.25355104.4441.716421.91091.1078321.5459
1 USD0.9170.797734183.31851.369251.524390.883717.1879
1 INR0.01100610.009574520.012002110.01643390.01829590.01060630.206292

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 FJD0.75828 AZN
5 FJD3.79142 AZN
10 FJD7.58285 AZN
20 FJD15.16570 AZN
50 FJD37.91425 AZN
100 FJD75.82850 AZN
250 FJD189.57125 AZN
500 FJD379.14250 AZN
1000 FJD758.28500 AZN
2000 FJD1516.57000 AZN
5000 FJD3791.42500 AZN
10000 FJD7582.85000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Fijian Dollar
1 AZN1.31877 FJD
5 AZN6.59385 FJD
10 AZN13.18770 FJD
20 AZN26.37540 FJD
50 AZN65.93850 FJD
100 AZN131.87700 FJD
250 AZN329.69250 FJD
500 AZN659.38500 FJD
1000 AZN1318.77000 FJD
2000 AZN2637.54000 FJD
5000 AZN6593.85000 FJD
10000 AZN13187.70000 FJD