5 Euros to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert EUR to PGK at the real exchange rate

5 eur
20.59 pgk

1.00000 EUR = 4.11785 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7981480.88421.3709583.32431.52509149.0754.01885
1 GBP1.252911.107861.71766104.3971.91078186.7765.03517
1 CHF1.130970.9026411.550594.23691.72482168.5994.54495
1 CAD0.7294210.5821860.644954160.77851.11243108.7382.93143

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 EUR4.11785 PGK
5 EUR20.58925 PGK
10 EUR41.17850 PGK
20 EUR82.35700 PGK
50 EUR205.89250 PGK
100 EUR411.78500 PGK
250 EUR1029.46250 PGK
500 EUR2058.92500 PGK
1000 EUR4117.85000 PGK
2000 EUR8235.70000 PGK
5000 EUR20589.25000 PGK
10000 EUR41178.50000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Euro
1 PGK0.24285 EUR
5 PGK1.21423 EUR
10 PGK2.42845 EUR
20 PGK4.85690 EUR
50 PGK12.14225 EUR
100 PGK24.28450 EUR
250 PGK60.71125 EUR
500 PGK121.42250 EUR
1000 PGK242.84500 EUR
2000 PGK485.69000 EUR
5000 PGK1214.22500 EUR
10000 PGK2428.45000 EUR