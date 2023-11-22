10 Euros to Nepalese rupees

Convert EUR to NPR at the real exchange rate

10 eur
1,453.56 npr

1.00000 EUR = 145.35600 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:56
How to convert Euros to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Nepalese Rupee
1 EUR145.35600 NPR
5 EUR726.78000 NPR
10 EUR1453.56000 NPR
20 EUR2907.12000 NPR
50 EUR7267.80000 NPR
100 EUR14535.60000 NPR
250 EUR36339.00000 NPR
500 EUR72678.00000 NPR
1000 EUR145356.00000 NPR
2000 EUR290712.00000 NPR
5000 EUR726780.00000 NPR
10000 EUR1453560.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Euro
1 NPR0.00688 EUR
5 NPR0.03440 EUR
10 NPR0.06880 EUR
20 NPR0.13759 EUR
50 NPR0.34398 EUR
100 NPR0.68797 EUR
250 NPR1.71992 EUR
500 NPR3.43983 EUR
1000 NPR6.87967 EUR
2000 NPR13.75934 EUR
5000 NPR34.39835 EUR
10000 NPR68.79670 EUR