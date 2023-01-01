5000 Ethiopian birrs to Ugandan shillings

Convert ETB to UGX at the real exchange rate

5000 etb
338001 ugx

1.00000 ETB = 67.60010 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:08
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Ugandan Shilling
1 ETB67.60010 UGX
5 ETB338.00050 UGX
10 ETB676.00100 UGX
20 ETB1352.00200 UGX
50 ETB3380.00500 UGX
100 ETB6760.01000 UGX
250 ETB16900.02500 UGX
500 ETB33800.05000 UGX
1000 ETB67600.10000 UGX
2000 ETB135200.20000 UGX
5000 ETB338000.50000 UGX
10000 ETB676001.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Ethiopian Birr
1 UGX0.01479 ETB
5 UGX0.07396 ETB
10 UGX0.14793 ETB
20 UGX0.29586 ETB
50 UGX0.73964 ETB
100 UGX1.47929 ETB
250 UGX3.69822 ETB
500 UGX7.39645 ETB
1000 UGX14.79290 ETB
2000 UGX29.58580 ETB
5000 UGX73.96450 ETB
10000 UGX147.92900 ETB