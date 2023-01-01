20 Ethiopian birrs to Nigerian nairas

Convert ETB to NGN at the real exchange rate

20 etb
286.68 ngn

1.00000 ETB = 14.33420 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:41
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.090590.85121.493991.662730.9637518.7478
1 GBP1.1494311.25345104.4271.717231.911181.1077621.5492
1 USD0.9170.797798183.31151.371.524740.8837517.1919
1 INR0.0110070.009576090.012003110.01644430.01830170.01060780.206357

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Nigerian Naira
1 ETB14.33420 NGN
5 ETB71.67100 NGN
10 ETB143.34200 NGN
20 ETB286.68400 NGN
50 ETB716.71000 NGN
100 ETB1433.42000 NGN
250 ETB3583.55000 NGN
500 ETB7167.10000 NGN
1000 ETB14334.20000 NGN
2000 ETB28668.40000 NGN
5000 ETB71671.00000 NGN
10000 ETB143342.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Ethiopian Birr
1 NGN0.06976 ETB
5 NGN0.34882 ETB
10 NGN0.69763 ETB
20 NGN1.39527 ETB
50 NGN3.48816 ETB
100 NGN6.97633 ETB
250 NGN17.44083 ETB
500 NGN34.88165 ETB
1000 NGN69.76330 ETB
2000 NGN139.52660 ETB
5000 NGN348.81650 ETB
10000 NGN697.63300 ETB