10 etb
373.92 mmk

1.00000 ETB = 37.39240 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Myanma Kyat
1 ETB37.39240 MMK
5 ETB186.96200 MMK
10 ETB373.92400 MMK
20 ETB747.84800 MMK
50 ETB1869.62000 MMK
100 ETB3739.24000 MMK
250 ETB9348.10000 MMK
500 ETB18696.20000 MMK
1000 ETB37392.40000 MMK
2000 ETB74784.80000 MMK
5000 ETB186962.00000 MMK
10000 ETB373924.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Ethiopian Birr
1 MMK0.02674 ETB
5 MMK0.13372 ETB
10 MMK0.26743 ETB
20 MMK0.53487 ETB
50 MMK1.33717 ETB
100 MMK2.67434 ETB
250 MMK6.68585 ETB
500 MMK13.37170 ETB
1000 MMK26.74340 ETB
2000 MMK53.48680 ETB
5000 MMK133.71700 ETB
10000 MMK267.43400 ETB