50 Ethiopian birrs to Georgian laris

Convert ETB to GEL at the real exchange rate

50 etb
2.41 gel

1.00000 ETB = 0.04825 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870151.090590.84741.493821.662470.9638518.7426
1 GBP1.1492311.25325104.4061.716761.910591.1076821.5399
1 USD0.9170.797925183.3081.369851.524510.8838517.1872
1 INR0.01100750.009578020.012003610.01644320.01829960.01060940.206309

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Georgian Lari
1 ETB0.04825 GEL
5 ETB0.24127 GEL
10 ETB0.48253 GEL
20 ETB0.96506 GEL
50 ETB2.41266 GEL
100 ETB4.82532 GEL
250 ETB12.06330 GEL
500 ETB24.12660 GEL
1000 ETB48.25320 GEL
2000 ETB96.50640 GEL
5000 ETB241.26600 GEL
10000 ETB482.53200 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Ethiopian Birr
1 GEL20.72400 ETB
5 GEL103.62000 ETB
10 GEL207.24000 ETB
20 GEL414.48000 ETB
50 GEL1036.20000 ETB
100 GEL2072.40000 ETB
250 GEL5181.00000 ETB
500 GEL10362.00000 ETB
1000 GEL20724.00000 ETB
2000 GEL41448.00000 ETB
5000 GEL103620.00000 ETB
10000 GEL207240.00000 ETB