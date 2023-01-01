20 Egyptian pounds to Honduran lempiras

Convert EGP to HNL at the real exchange rate

20 egp
15.98 hnl

1.00000 EGP = 0.79906 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.916651.36940.7977031.5234683.30553.6725528.8384
1 EUR1.090911.493880.870251.6619490.8784.0063831.4598
1 CAD0.7302470.66939810.582521.112560.83362.6818721.0591
1 GBP1.25361.14911.7166811.90981104.4324.6039136.1518

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Honduran Lempira
1 EGP0.79906 HNL
5 EGP3.99531 HNL
10 EGP7.99061 HNL
20 EGP15.98122 HNL
50 EGP39.95305 HNL
100 EGP79.90610 HNL
250 EGP199.76525 HNL
500 EGP399.53050 HNL
1000 EGP799.06100 HNL
2000 EGP1598.12200 HNL
5000 EGP3995.30500 HNL
10000 EGP7990.61000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Egyptian Pound
1 HNL1.25147 EGP
5 HNL6.25735 EGP
10 HNL12.51470 EGP
20 HNL25.02940 EGP
50 HNL62.57350 EGP
100 HNL125.14700 EGP
250 HNL312.86750 EGP
500 HNL625.73500 EGP
1000 HNL1251.47000 EGP
2000 HNL2502.94000 EGP
5000 HNL6257.35000 EGP
10000 HNL12514.70000 EGP