100 Algerian dinars to Norwegian kroner

Convert DZD to NOK at the real exchange rate

100 dzd
7.99 nok

1.00000 DZD = 0.07994 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:47
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Norwegian Krone
1 DZD0.07994 NOK
5 DZD0.39972 NOK
10 DZD0.79944 NOK
20 DZD1.59887 NOK
50 DZD3.99717 NOK
100 DZD7.99435 NOK
250 DZD19.98588 NOK
500 DZD39.97175 NOK
1000 DZD79.94350 NOK
2000 DZD159.88700 NOK
5000 DZD399.71750 NOK
10000 DZD799.43500 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Algerian Dinar
1 NOK12.50880 DZD
5 NOK62.54400 DZD
10 NOK125.08800 DZD
20 NOK250.17600 DZD
50 NOK625.44000 DZD
100 NOK1250.88000 DZD
250 NOK3127.20000 DZD
500 NOK6254.40000 DZD
1000 NOK12508.80000 DZD
2000 NOK25017.60000 DZD
5000 NOK62544.00000 DZD
10000 NOK125088.00000 DZD