5 Algerian dinars to Georgian laris

Convert DZD to GEL at the real exchange rate

5 dzd
0.10 gel

1.00000 DZD = 0.02016 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86931.0990.82041.493851.663360.9640518.717
1 GBP1.1503511.2538104.4681.718331.913321.10921.5298
1 USD0.917450.797575183.32151.37051.526020.8845517.1716
1 INR0.01101070.009572260.012001710.01644830.01831480.01061610.206088

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Georgian Lari
1 DZD0.02016 GEL
5 DZD0.10079 GEL
10 DZD0.20158 GEL
20 DZD0.40316 GEL
50 DZD1.00790 GEL
100 DZD2.01580 GEL
250 DZD5.03950 GEL
500 DZD10.07900 GEL
1000 DZD20.15800 GEL
2000 DZD40.31600 GEL
5000 DZD100.79000 GEL
10000 DZD201.58000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Algerian Dinar
1 GEL49.60810 DZD
5 GEL248.04050 DZD
10 GEL496.08100 DZD
20 GEL992.16200 DZD
50 GEL2480.40500 DZD
100 GEL4960.81000 DZD
250 GEL12402.02500 DZD
500 GEL24804.05000 DZD
1000 GEL49608.10000 DZD
2000 GEL99216.20000 DZD
5000 GEL248040.50000 DZD
10000 GEL496081.00000 DZD