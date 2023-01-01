10 Algerian dinars to Swiss francs

Convert DZD to CHF at the real exchange rate

10 dzd
0.07 chf

1.00000 DZD = 0.00658 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86951.090390.83231.493931.663310.964518.7103
1 GBP1.1500911.254104.471.718231.913041.1092621.5195
1 USD0.917150.797448183.30951.37021.525550.884617.1607
1 INR0.01100930.009572120.012003410.01644710.01831190.01061820.205987

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 DZD0.00658 CHF
5 DZD0.03291 CHF
10 DZD0.06581 CHF
20 DZD0.13162 CHF
50 DZD0.32906 CHF
100 DZD0.65812 CHF
250 DZD1.64529 CHF
500 DZD3.29058 CHF
1000 DZD6.58116 CHF
2000 DZD13.16232 CHF
5000 DZD32.90580 CHF
10000 DZD65.81160 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Algerian Dinar
1 CHF151.94900 DZD
5 CHF759.74500 DZD
10 CHF1519.49000 DZD
20 CHF3038.98000 DZD
50 CHF7597.45000 DZD
100 CHF15194.90000 DZD
250 CHF37987.25000 DZD
500 CHF75974.50000 DZD
1000 CHF151949.00000 DZD
2000 CHF303898.00000 DZD
5000 CHF759745.00000 DZD
10000 CHF1519490.00000 DZD