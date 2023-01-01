100 Dominican pesos to Samoan talas

Convert DOP to WST at the real exchange rate

100 dop
4.82 wst

1.00000 DOP = 0.04823 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8691.090290.8241.493141.66240.9640518.714
1 GBP1.1507511.2545104.5121.718161.912931.1093821.5344
1 USD0.917250.79713183.30951.36961.524860.884317.1657
1 INR0.01101030.00956830.012003410.01643990.01830350.01061460.206047

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Samoan Tala
1 DOP0.04823 WST
5 DOP0.24115 WST
10 DOP0.48229 WST
20 DOP0.96458 WST
50 DOP2.41145 WST
100 DOP4.82291 WST
250 DOP12.05727 WST
500 DOP24.11455 WST
1000 DOP48.22910 WST
2000 DOP96.45820 WST
5000 DOP241.14550 WST
10000 DOP482.29100 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Dominican Peso
1 WST20.73440 DOP
5 WST103.67200 DOP
10 WST207.34400 DOP
20 WST414.68800 DOP
50 WST1036.72000 DOP
100 WST2073.44000 DOP
250 WST5183.60000 DOP
500 WST10367.20000 DOP
1000 WST20734.40000 DOP
2000 WST41468.80000 DOP
5000 WST103672.00000 DOP
10000 WST207344.00000 DOP