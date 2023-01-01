1 Dominican peso to New Taiwan dollars

Convert DOP to TWD at the real exchange rate

1 dop
0.56 twd

1.00000 DOP = 0.55503 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8691.090490.86681.493581.661940.9640518.709
1 GBP1.1507511.25485104.5711.718831.912591.1093821.5306
1 USD0.91710.796908183.33351.369751.524160.8841517.1579
1 INR0.01100510.009562880.01210.0164370.01828990.01060980.205894

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / New Taiwan Dollar
1 DOP0.55503 TWD
5 DOP2.77513 TWD
10 DOP5.55026 TWD
20 DOP11.10052 TWD
50 DOP27.75130 TWD
100 DOP55.50260 TWD
250 DOP138.75650 TWD
500 DOP277.51300 TWD
1000 DOP555.02600 TWD
2000 DOP1110.05200 TWD
5000 DOP2775.13000 TWD
10000 DOP5550.26000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 TWD1.80172 DOP
5 TWD9.00860 DOP
10 TWD18.01720 DOP
20 TWD36.03440 DOP
50 TWD90.08600 DOP
100 TWD180.17200 DOP
250 TWD450.43000 DOP
500 TWD900.86000 DOP
1000 TWD1801.72000 DOP
2000 TWD3603.44000 DOP
5000 TWD9008.60000 DOP
10000 TWD18017.20000 DOP