5000 Dominican pesos to Thai bahts

Convert DOP to THB at the real exchange rate

5,000 dop
3,097.98 thb

1.00000 DOP = 0.61960 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8691.090690.88131.493961.661990.964218.7017
1 GBP1.1507511.25495104.5771.719091.912451.1095521.52
1 USD0.916950.796844183.33151.369851.523930.884117.1481
1 INR0.01100340.009562340.012000310.01643860.01828750.01060940.205782

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Thai Baht
1 DOP0.61960 THB
5 DOP3.09798 THB
10 DOP6.19596 THB
20 DOP12.39192 THB
50 DOP30.97980 THB
100 DOP61.95960 THB
250 DOP154.89900 THB
500 DOP309.79800 THB
1000 DOP619.59600 THB
2000 DOP1239.19200 THB
5000 DOP3097.98000 THB
10000 DOP6195.96000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Dominican Peso
1 THB1.61396 DOP
5 THB8.06980 DOP
10 THB16.13960 DOP
20 THB32.27920 DOP
50 THB80.69800 DOP
100 THB161.39600 DOP
250 THB403.49000 DOP
500 THB806.98000 DOP
1000 THB1613.96000 DOP
2000 THB3227.92000 DOP
5000 THB8069.80000 DOP
10000 THB16139.60000 DOP