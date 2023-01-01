500 Dominican pesos to Saint Helena pounds

Convert DOP to SHP at the real exchange rate

500 dop
7.04 shp

1.00000 DOP = 0.01408 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8691.090590.87411.493991.662090.964218.7008
1 GBP1.1507511.25485104.571.719141.912591.1095521.5192
1 USD0.9170.796908183.33251.371.524160.884217.1488
1 INR0.01100420.009562990.012000110.01644020.01829010.01061050.205788

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Saint Helena Pound
1 DOP0.01408 SHP
5 DOP0.07038 SHP
10 DOP0.14077 SHP
20 DOP0.28153 SHP
50 DOP0.70383 SHP
100 DOP1.40766 SHP
250 DOP3.51915 SHP
500 DOP7.03830 SHP
1000 DOP14.07660 SHP
2000 DOP28.15320 SHP
5000 DOP70.38300 SHP
10000 DOP140.76600 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Dominican Peso
1 SHP71.03970 DOP
5 SHP355.19850 DOP
10 SHP710.39700 DOP
20 SHP1420.79400 DOP
50 SHP3551.98500 DOP
100 SHP7103.97000 DOP
250 SHP17759.92500 DOP
500 SHP35519.85000 DOP
1000 SHP71039.70000 DOP
2000 SHP142079.40000 DOP
5000 SHP355198.50000 DOP
10000 SHP710397.00000 DOP